COLE Architects has announced a finalized a merger with Bend-based DKA Architecture and Design. It was founded in 2000 by architects Phil Doza and John Kvapil. The move will expand both firms’ service capabilities and allow them to better meet the needs of their clients, the announcement stated. Both locations will retain their existing personnel and will operate as COLE Architects under one ownership team.
“These are two exceptional groups of individuals and the merging of abilities promises an exciting new chapter for all of us,” Matt Huffield, president and managing partner at COLE Architects, said in the announcement. “Our goal is that everyone in our firm finds satisfaction in their work and continues to stretch their abilities.”
The partnership will be mutually beneficial for both firms, which share a similar portfolio, industry experience, and culture, the announcement stated. COLE Architects, founded in 1995, has been recognized by AIA Idaho, AIA Washington, Sunset Magazine, Intermountain Contractor, Idaho Historic Preservation Council, Central Oregon Realtors Association, COBA Excellence Award, City of Boise Building Excellence Awards, Idaho Smart Growth and Best Places to Work in Idaho.
“DKA’s principals share a personal commitment to creating architecture that embodies the unique qualities of a given urban and regional context,” DKA Cofounder and Principal John Kvapil said in the announcement. “And because COLE Architects is nearly identical to DKA in qualifications, design horsepower, and aesthetic approach to architecture, we see this as a positive development in that it affords us greater flexibility to focus on what we do best.”
Moving forward, Huffield said he envisions COLE Architects “maintaining our local and regional influence and focusing on doing what’s right — whether that means being true to design and materials, creating a harmonious work environment for our employees, or focusing on important sustainability and environmental issues.”