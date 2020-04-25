By JEANNE HUFF Mourners — family members and friends of the deceased — attend after-life ceremonies of their beloved and are able to vent their grief, often with tears. But lately, funerals have been really sad. Since Gov. Brad Little invoked stay-home orders on March 25, celebration of life ceremonies and funerals have mostly been limited to 10 or fewer, including officiants. This, said Jake Garn, funeral manager for Cloverdale Funeral Home, has barred those attending who might have had a lesser, but still deep tie to the deceased. To help alleviate the pain of distancing, Garn brought to Boise an innovation he’s seen in other parts of the country: a funeral service that allows people participate from their cars. “Now, they will be able to attend from the comfort of their own vehicle,” Garn said. Here’s how: The funeral and/or celebration of life service with close friends and family takes place in the onsite chapel — and the ceremony is simulcast to a garage-door sized LED screen in the funeral home parking lot, where more can experience the experience. “They can even tune in the service on their (car) radio,” Garn said, “so people can be a part of it as it’s happening, live.” The setup is not unlike that of the nostalgic drive-in movie experience, but Garn hastened to explain that is not how it is meant to be perceived; it’s merely an expansion of the funeral experience so that others outside of the allowed 10 who wish to be there, can. “I hope we can give our families a little more than we’ve been able to give them. The funeral world is constantly evolving and enhancing,” Garn said, adding that he thinks this innovation could have legs beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on gathering. “We’re really excited about some of the opportunities this opens up,” he said. “I think this is part of what’s going to happen next.” Garn, who “test drove” the new drive-up funeral service on Thursday, hopes to have it ready to roll next week. “I hope this is the first of many to come,” he said. “We’re gonna make it work.”
Mourners — family members and friends of the deceased — attend after-life ceremonies of their beloved and are able to vent their grief, often with tears. But lately, funerals have been really sad. Since Gov. Brad Little invoked stay-home orders on March 25, celebration of life ceremonies and funerals have mostly been limited to 10 or fewer, including officiants. This, said Jake Garn, funeral manager for Cloverdale Funeral Home, has barred those attending who might have had a lesser, but still deep tie to the deceased.
To help alleviate the pain of distancing, Garn brought to Boise an innovation he’s seen in other parts of the country: a funeral service that allows people participate from their cars.
“Now, they will be able to attend from the comfort of their own vehicle,” Garn said.
Here’s how: The funeral and/or celebration of life service with close friends and family takes place in the onsite chapel — and the ceremony is simulcast to a garage-door sized LED screen in the funeral home parking lot, where more can experience the experience. “They can even tune in the service on their (car) radio,” Garn said, “so people can be a part of it as it’s happening, live.”
The setup is not unlike that of the nostalgic drive-in movie experience, but Garn hastened to explain that is not how it is meant to be perceived; it’s merely an expansion of the funeral experience so that others outside of the allowed 10 who wish to be there, can.
“I hope we can give our families a little more than we’ve been able to give them. The funeral world is constantly evolving and enhancing,” Garn said, adding that he thinks this innovation could have legs beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on gathering.
“We’re really excited about some of the opportunities this opens up,” he said. “I think this is part of what’s going to happen next.”
Garn, who “test drove” the new drive-up funeral service on Thursday, hopes to have it ready to roll next week.
“I hope this is the first of many to come,” he said. “We’re gonna make it work.”