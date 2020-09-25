BOISE — The United States Agency for International Development awarded their Evaluation, Monitoring, and Learning Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to Boise-based Clear Outcomes, a woman-owned small business, according to a press release. Under the EVAL-ME II IDIQ five-year contract, Clear Outcomes will provide technical and advisory services in monitoring, evaluation, and learning (MEL) for USAID’s Bureau for Policy, Planning, and Learning both at Embassies and the Bureau level and Agency-wide.
Clear Outcomes will lead an expert consortium of leading industry agencies—Kantar, Ideal State, Fraym, Tech Change, Adapt and Planate. Their collaborative work will contribute to USAID’s vital work meeting MEL requirements and supporting countries in increasing their self-reliance.
Clear Outcomes Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kerry Bruce, said, “We look forward to working with USAID and our experienced consortium of MEL leaders to support USAID’s important work. This consortium is my dream team for working with USAID on monitoring, evaluation, and learning.”
Work under this contract is anticipated to include designing and implementing quantitative and qualitative evaluation studies and assessments; technical assistance in performance monitoring; monitoring services, developing and delivering evaluation and monitoring training; supporting the agency in learning from evidence to adapt programming; and supporting implementation of knowledge management practices and services.
Clear Outcomes — a Boise-based, Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), management consulting firm — provides solution-oriented monitoring, evaluation, research and learning support to international and domestic organizations.