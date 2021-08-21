We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Cadet 1st Lieutenant Spencer McConnell, from Civil Air Patrol’s Boise Composite Squadron, was awarded the Innovation Hub Award during CAP’s National Conference. He won for his Cadet Rank Statistics program for reviewing cadet progress in real-time using a simple Python script.
As the Cadet Commander, Spencer wanted to understand how the cadets in his unit were progressing in the cadet program. Much to his surprise, there were no simple or direct methods to track and review cadet progress. The data had to be manually entered into a database, and then extracted into a spreadsheet to review.
Since the data already existed in a database, Spencer thought there had to be a faster way to review the data. He wrote a program to parse the cadet ranks from a list of cadets to find out how many of each rank there were in the squadron.
“This script gives me a birds-eye view of where my squadron is at, who is promoting and by rank,” said Spencer. “I can copy and paste from our database, run the script, and have an output in 30 seconds.”
The Cadet Rank Statistics program was tested over several months to remove bugs and make sure it produced accurate results. When the program proved successful, it was submitted to CAP’s inaugural Innovation Hub competition. He is the first cadet to win the award.
Spencer got into CAP and coding because of his dad, Capt. Ken McConnell, an information technology professional and long-time CAP member. When Spencer showed an interest in computers, Ken introduced Spencer to Linux and eventually Python, which developed into a “if you want it, create it” mindset to solving digital problems.
Spencer joined the Boise squadron in 2015 and was one of the first cadets to form the Boise Bees CyberPatriot team, an Air Force Association sponsored youth program for promoting cybersecurity and interest in STEM fields. Spencer became the team captain and coach, earning the team 1st Place in state since 2017.
“What I hope my cadets take away, not just from CAP but from any activity they do, is that—yes, it will be hard, it will be challenging, but if they stick through it and use problem solving techniques, they’ll become better leaders and better at anything,” encouraged Spencer.