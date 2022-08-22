americana.jpg

The exterior of the new Warm Up Day Shelter on Americana Boulevard.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The City of Boise is buying a building near Cooper Court to expand daytime services for the city’s homeless community.

On Tuesday night, Boise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the nearly 3,000-square-foot building that used to house the former recovery-focused organization The Phoenix on Americana Boulevard. The city aims to lease the building to a yet-to-be-identified nonprofit partner to expand day shelter services, like meals, heating and cooling during extreme weather months, showers and connection to services.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments