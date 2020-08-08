Each year, announced the City of Boise in a press release, it partners with BOMA to recognize organizations, businesses, and individuals that built a new building or completed a building remodel that made Boise safer, more accessible to citizens, featured a unique design or was environmentally sustainable. The city has recognized nine businesses, organizations, and building owners for 2020 whose projects represent the best of Boise’s built environment. In place of the in-person award ceremony this year, Mayor Lauren McLean and city staff created video presentations for each award winner, which are available online.
This year, the city recognized the following exemplary projects that showcase a diverse array of architecture, design, and collaboration:
Mayor’s Choice
Hawthorne Street Cottages (2391 S. Ormond St.) — The 12 single-family one- and two-story homes represent a “Boise-grown” solution for increasing affordable housing. The “Pocket Neighborhood,” supported by NeighborWorks, encourages interaction between neighbors through shared green spaces and community gardens. Additionally, through a land trust model and homes sold specifically to qualifying persons earning less than 80% of area median income, these homes remain in the affordable housing pool and provide owner benefits to each resident.
Best Overall Project
Boise State University Center for Visual Arts (1110 S. Capitol Blvd.) — The newest addition to Boise State’s campus is a modern and sleek 98,000 square foot project that consists of two interconnected buildings: a five-story curved limestone and glass-clad structure for studios and offices, and blue stainless-steel shingle clad structure for galleries and classrooms. The Center for Visual Arts situates all of the Department of Art’s visual art programs in one location, provides studio spaces for each artistic medium, and a unique gallery space that conforms to temperature and humidity standards for regional and national traveling art exhibits. The building also includes a high-tech World Museum that allows students and visitors to “virtually” experience many world-class museums from around the world.
Excellence in Fire & Life Safety
Boise Bomb Shelter (600 W Curling Drive) — Originally constructed in 1961 as the Highlands Community Fallout Shelter, the recently renovated fallout shelter features a new fire sprinkler system and fire alarm notification system throughout the structure that increases protection and safety to building users and firefighters. The underground, steel-reinforced concrete shelter consists of two stories that span 14,000 square feet, and it is open to leaseholders 24/7.
Excellence in Design – New Commercial
Idaho Humane Society (8506 W. Overland Road) — The new Idaho Humane Society building sits closer to the center of the city than before. The two-story, 42,000-square-foot facility includes an Adoption Center/Shelter, Education Center, and Veterinary Medical Center. Each space serves the broader mission of the Idaho Human Society as community members are encouraged to learn about animals, as well as adopt and care for pets. The building also features sturdy interior surfaces that can withstand chewing, scratching and more.
Excellence in Design – New Residential
Ridgeview House (3156 N. Lancaster Dr.) — This unique single-family home balances inventive design, sustainable construction methods, installation of solar panels and fire-resistive components as it positioned in a Wildland Urban Interface area. The innovative design features a custom fabrication of rolled corrugated steel and a butterfly roof design that can collect and store water. The modern exterior façade also includes large windows that capture the beauty of the Foothills and the City of Trees.
Excellence in Creative Collaboration
Ronald McDonald House (139 E. Warm Springs Ave.) — The new Ronald McDonald House sits adjacent to its former site and St. Luke’s Boise campus. Spanning 44,000 square feet, the facility features 47-units that provide home and medical support for families and children receiving treatment at local hospitals. The house offers a nurturing environment supported 24 hours a day by the staff, allowing families to stay close to the neighboring hospitals so they can focus on their children. The project took 18 months to complete, with construction accounting for 12 months of the timeline. The project represents careful planning and collaboration between Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, ACHD, St. Luke’s, the City of Boise, and the local neighborhood.
Excellence in Design – Renovation
The Commons Climbing Gym (4795 W. Emerald St.) — The new, state-of-the-art climbing facility known as The Commons Climbing Gym came about through creative and strategic re-use of an office complex on the Central Bench. The project involved the demolition of an entire roof system to connect two buildings and extend the wall heights. These formerly unused office buildings now provide a sense of community for all through climbing, fitness, yoga, dance classes, camps, and adaptive climbing for people with disabilities.
Excellence in Accessibility
West End Flex House (2115 W. Bannock St.) — This two-story urban “flex” home sits just west of Boise’s downtown and possesses exceptional curb appeal and a comfortable and private feel. The house can function as a “flexible” division of spaces for multiple generations living under one roof or the possibility of using some areas as rental spaces. With modern, open interior spaces, the entire home also features ADA compliant bathrooms and doorways and an ADA compliant elevator.
Excellence in Sustainability
American Foursquare Fixer (1405 N. 14th St.) — Originally built in 1910 for troops stationed at Gowen Field Air Base, this building now serves as a single-family home. The home itself maintains the architectural and historical character of its original design from its exterior, while also featuring energy-efficient design elements. Sustainable building products, including closed-cell spray foam insulation, recycled hardwood, and an Energy Star 97% furnace, were all systematically integrated, enhancing the home's overall energy efficiency. Additionally, the interior features a contemporary style with nods to the original building design.