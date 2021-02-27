BOISE — Forbes Travel Guide, a global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, announced its 2021 Star Awards. Boise restaurant Chandlers earned the “Forbes Travel Guide Recommended” award for the sixth consecutive year and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
“We are so thrilled to be the only restaurant in Boise recognized by Forbes, a world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service,” said owner Rex Chandler. “Congratulations to our partner, Hotel 43, for also receiving the Recommended award.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, it said in a press release. Their anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, “to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences.” The only way to get a Recommended rating is by earning it through their independent inspection process.
“These 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, these top properties adapted to numerous adversities all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.” He adds, “We hope that these excellent properties will inspire travelers for when they are ready to venture out on their next trip.”