Idaho Supreme Court
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Northwest Neighborhood Association’s fight against the Prominence subdivision came to the Idaho Supreme Court this week.

On Thursday, Brian Ertz stood before the Gem State’s highest court to make the case that Boise City Council illegally approved the over 226-unit subdivision on Hill Road Parkway proposed by CBH Homes and Trilogy Development. This is the latest chapter in the five-year-long fight against the project, which has spanned through multiple proposals, hours of late-night Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council hearings and a stint in Ada County’s Fourth District.

Prominence1.jpg

A 2018 rendering of the proposed Prominence Subdivision in Northwest Boise.
Prominence.jpg

Prominence subdivision Boise. Via Jensen Belts Associates.

Recommended for you

Load comments