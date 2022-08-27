Support Local Journalism


KETCHUM, IDAHO—The Sun Valley Culinary Institute announced in a press release that acclaimed Chef Tanya Holland will bring her modern soul food and comfort classics to the Sun Valley Culinary Institute table on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m.

As part of The James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour dinner series, which brings a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City, Holland will join SVCI’s Chef Geoff Felsenthal and Chef Joseph Tocci to create an all-inclusive four-course dining experience. Emceeing the evening’s event will be Jeff Black, who has been the host of the Chef Tour dinners around the country for more than 17 years. In addition, the night’s event will include a Q&A session to follow dessert.

