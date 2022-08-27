KETCHUM, IDAHO—The Sun Valley Culinary Institute announced in a press release that acclaimed Chef Tanya Holland will bring her modern soul food and comfort classics to the Sun Valley Culinary Institute table on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m.
As part of The James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour dinner series, which brings a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City, Holland will join SVCI’s Chef Geoff Felsenthal and Chef Joseph Tocci to create an all-inclusive four-course dining experience. Emceeing the evening’s event will be Jeff Black, who has been the host of the Chef Tour dinners around the country for more than 17 years. In addition, the night’s event will include a Q&A session to follow dessert.
“We are very excited to be hosting this dinner to engage the community and raise awareness for the Sun Valley Culinary Institute with the incredibly talented and lovely Chef Tanya Holland,” said Executive Director Karl Uri. “This will be a great night of food, wine and fun.”
Chef Tanya Holland was the former executive chef and owner of the internationally renowned and beloved Brown Sugar Kitchen restaurant in Oakland, Calif. She is also the author of “The Brown Sugar Kitchen Cookbook” and “New Soul Cooking.” In addition, Holland competed on the 15th season of “Top Chef” on Bravo, was the host and soul food expert on Food Network’s “Melting Pot,” appeared on the new HBO Max show “Selena + Chef” featuring Selena Gomez and is the host of “Tanya’s Kitchen Table” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.
Holland is a member of the Board of Trustees, a frequent contributing writer and chef at the James Beard Foundation. Her restaurant, The Brown Sugar Kitchen, received multiple Michelin Bib Gourmand awards. And she is an in-demand public speaker and lecturer who frequently leads the conversation on inclusion and equity in the hospitality industry. She also hosts her critically acclaimed podcast “Tanya’s Table,” featuring celebrity guests in the culinary and entertainment industries.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Join Holland for an unforgettable soul food evening on Sunday, September 4, at 6 p.m., which begins with a reception of passed appetizers to be followed by a four-course menu ending with dessert and discussion.
The dinner is $300 per person and is all-inclusive. Visit sunvalleyculinary.org to purchase tickets online or call (208) 913-0494.
About Sun Valley Culinary Institute
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) provides culinary education for students, professionals and food enthusiasts. In addition, SVCI attracts and develops workforce talent for the Wood River Valley’s diverse hospitality industries. While strengthening and diversifying the local economy, the Institute promotes community health and wellness with a focus on local food sources and sustainability.