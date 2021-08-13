We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Tool Shed exhibit is opening at noon on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Stanley Museum, in conjunction with the museum's History Day event that includes history displays, music, ice cream and family activities including candle making and gold panning.
At noon on Sunday, Aug. 15 the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association is holding an opening reception for the Tool Shed exhibit at the Stanley Museum, located between Stanley and Lower Stanley on Highway 75. The exhibit is dedicated to Marilyn Marquis, a longtime SIHA board member who had a passion for the history and preservation of historic buildings in the Sawtooth Valley and Stanley Basin.
The reception will take place in conjunction with the Stanley Museum's History Day event which includes history displays, music, ice cream, activities for the whole family such as candle making and gold panning, and free lemonade.
