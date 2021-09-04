Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CBRE announced it has secured $39.65 million in construction financing for the development of Redpoint Apartments, a 192-unit market-rate multifamily community in Redmond, Oregon and Meritage West, a 83-unit market-rate multifamily community in Boise, Idaho.

Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Shaun Moothart, and Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the loans on behalf of the developer, Pacific Partners Residential, an Idaho-based multifamily development firm.

Located at 1329 SW Pumice Avenue, Redpoint will be comprised of 16 apartment buildings, four townhome buildings and one clubhouse on a 10.54-acre lot. The 193,068 square-foot property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome units.

Meritage West is located at 13450 W. Baldcypress Street, adjacent to one of Boise’s most prominent shopping centers, The Village at Meridian. The 67,750 square foot, four-story building will be constructed on a 2.43-acre lot. The unit mix will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Amenities at each project include a resort-style outdoor pool and spa, clubhouse with lounge areas, game room, fitness center, secure parcel room and pet spa. Redpoint will also feature a dog park, playground and bocce ball courts. Construction has commenced on both properties.

“Redpoint and Meritage West will be exceptional additions to their respective communities, with their best-in-class amenities and superior locations, these beautifully designed developments will provide much-needed housing to the region,” said Francis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments