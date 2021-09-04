We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
CBRE proposed Redpoint Apartments, a 192-unit market-rate multifamily community in Redmond, Oregon.
CBRE announced it has secured $39.65 million in construction financing for the development of Redpoint Apartments, a 192-unit market-rate multifamily community in Redmond, Oregon and Meritage West, a 83-unit market-rate multifamily community in Boise, Idaho.
Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Shaun Moothart, and Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the loans on behalf of the developer, Pacific Partners Residential, an Idaho-based multifamily development firm.
Located at 1329 SW Pumice Avenue, Redpoint will be comprised of 16 apartment buildings, four townhome buildings and one clubhouse on a 10.54-acre lot. The 193,068 square-foot property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome units.
Meritage West is located at 13450 W. Baldcypress Street, adjacent to one of Boise’s most prominent shopping centers, The Village at Meridian. The 67,750 square foot, four-story building will be constructed on a 2.43-acre lot. The unit mix will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Amenities at each project include a resort-style outdoor pool and spa, clubhouse with lounge areas, game room, fitness center, secure parcel room and pet spa. Redpoint will also feature a dog park, playground and bocce ball courts. Construction has commenced on both properties.
“Redpoint and Meritage West will be exceptional additions to their respective communities, with their best-in-class amenities and superior locations, these beautifully designed developments will provide much-needed housing to the region,” said Francis.