...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern
Boise, southeastern Payette, central Elmore, Canyon, northwestern
Owyhee, southern Gem and northeastern Malheur Counties through 100 AM
MDT...
At 1214 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Homedale to Nampa to near Melba. Movement
was northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Nampa, Kuna and Initial Point around 1220 AM MDT.
Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Blacks Creek Reservoir around
1230 AM MDT.
Middleton, Star, Lucky Peak Dam and Hidden Springs around 1240 AM
MDT.
Emmett, Eagle, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina
around 1250 AM MDT.
Idaho City, Sweet, Horseshoe Bend and Arrowrock Reservoir around
100 AM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOISE — CBRE announced in a press release that it arranged the sale of a 7.3-acre industrial development site at 7953 W. Targee Street in Boise for Cale Enterprises.
Harrison Sawyer and Jake Miller of CBRE Industrial and Logistics represented the buyer Cale Enterprises in the land acquisition.
The site, which has been named Appaloosa Gateway, is centrally located and under a half-mile from Interstate 84 in Boise’s Airport submarket. Cale Enterprises, a new-to-market developer, plans to construct three 20,000-square-foot buildings divisible to 2,500-square-foot and 5,000-square-foot turnkey bays. CBRE has been retained to lease the project, which is scheduled to break ground in the last quarter of 2022.
“Uncovering a shovel-ready industrial site for sale in Boise is rare these days given the substantial demand and growth in the Treasure Valley,” said CBRE’s Sawyer. “The development will provide an excellent opportunity for industrial tenants seeking turnkey and efficient space in the highly sought-after Airport submarket. We are thrilled to be working with Cale Enterprises on such an exciting project.”
Cale Enterprises partner Joe Killefer, said, “We have targeted the Boise MSA for several years and closing on Appaloosa Gateway is very exciting. Harrison and Jake have worked very hard to bring this to fruition and we look forward to leasing up the project with them.” The company currently has industrial and multifamily projects in California, Arizona, Colorado and now, Idaho. Trey Preissman will be the local Project Manager in Idaho overseeing this project and sourcing new leads.
The Boise industrial market has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country at 1.0 percent, according to CBRE. Sawyer added, “While there is a wave of large-scale industrial space coming online in the next 12-18 months, many developers are overlooking the demand for smaller product, especially in Ada County. This development will help fill the gap.”