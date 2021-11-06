The Idaho State Police announced in a press release it is holding a Career Fair next week to speed up the hiring process for those interested in a rewarding career as a law enforcement dispatcher.
The Idaho State Police operates two Regional Communications Centers, one in Coeur d'Alene and one at ISP's headquarters campus in Meridian. Emergency calls from the entire state are transferred to one of two ISP dispatch centers. The Regional Communications Officers (RCOs), often known as dispatchers, are highly trained to be calm yet quick and focused. ISP RCOs have excellent interpersonal skills, and their ability to accurately receive and process information during high stress situations saves lives.
ISP RCOs have the added opportunity to help Troopers and citizens throughout the state of Idaho.
"Every day ISP dispatchers make a difference in people's lives. It's a rewarding, exciting, and truly meaningful career," said Lt. Jens Pattis, acting Commander of the ISP Communications Centers.
"ISP RCOs are also just a great group of people, and we're looking for new members who want a work experience that's meaningful and supportive because that's what we have in the ISP dispatch centers,"
Currently, ISP has openings for dispatchers in both Meridian and Coeur d'Alene, and next Monday's career fair in Meridian is open to those who wish to apply for positions in either location.
Benefits the ISP Dispatch Career Fair will have for job candidates:
The ability to meet with ISP Human Resources staff and apply immediately in-person and online.
Same-day skills testing.
May include same-day interviews (depending on the number of applicants)
What: ISP Dispatch Career Fair
Where: ISP headquarters campus, 700 S. Stratford Dr., Meridian
When: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
Time: Begins 8:30 a.m.
To register or for questions about hiring and the benefits of being a State of Idaho employee please contact Howard Slack at 208-884-7015 or howard.slack@isp.idaho.gov.
For more information on the Idaho State Police Regional Communications Centers, go to isp.idaho.gov.