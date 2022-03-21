First posted on BoiseDev on March 14The Capital City Public Market will soon reopen in downtown Boise but in a new location.
The market kicks off its 2022 season on April 16 at The Grove Plaza. Organizers say the move is in response to road construction on Idaho and State Streets.
Capital City Public Market features over 100 local small business vendors selling specialty food, wine, ciders, baked goods, and much more.
“The market is overjoyed to return to the heart of downtown Boise; this day has been long-awaited. Our market creates a vibrant downtown experience for locals and tourists alike, an attribute that is our greatest strength and also has been our biggest deterrent in returning during pandemic times. Reopening the Market is a huge milestone for kick-starting downtown’s lively culture and commerce,” the President of the Board of Directors Janel Miles said.
The market started the season downtown last year, but moved back to Garden City after COVID-19 cases spiked and the City of Boise imposed stricter guidelines on outdoor events.
The market is open every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., April 16 until December 17.
“The market attracts thousands of people each Saturday, which not only supports our vendors, but is also mutually beneficial to downtown businesses,” Miles said. “We’re looking forward to connecting with our community again. Cheers to another 28 years in Downtown Boise.”