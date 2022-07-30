Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Boise Entrepreneur Week announced in a press release it is inviting food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24-28, 2022.

Over the last four years, Trailmix has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startups. This year’s event will be held in person and past local winners include Boise-based Erth Beverage Company, which creates honey-sweetened beverages using organic herbs, fruits and botanicals.

