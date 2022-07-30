...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
BOISE — Boise Entrepreneur Week announced in a press release it is inviting food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24-28, 2022.
Over the last four years, Trailmix has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startups. This year’s event will be held in person and past local winners include Boise-based Erth Beverage Company, which creates honey-sweetened beverages using organic herbs, fruits and botanicals.
“Being part of the Trailmix competition was absolutely amazing,” said Samantha Chaffin-Benson, co-owner of Erth Beverage Company. “It facilitated many priceless relationships, increased our visibility within our community, and set us up for retail success. We are incredibly grateful to have participated.”
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning $25,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong. $5,000 will be awarded to the runner-up.
Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.
Trailmix applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The screening process will result in five finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
Food companies that are not chosen to pitch will be invited to participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo, taking place from 3 — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Boise. This year’s event is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Trailmix is made possible through presenting sponsor Albertsons. Boise Entrepreneur Week is supported by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsors Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments, Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Perkins Coie and Vynyl.
About Boise Entrepreneur Week
Boise Entrepreneur Week is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, an Idaho entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with a week long experience to foster professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW visit the website.