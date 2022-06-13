Meridian-based developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist put several landmark properties up for sale.
This month, BVA opted to list for sale several of its flagship buildings, including at Ten Mile Crossing and Eagle View Landing in Meridian, Pioneer Crossing in downtown Boise and a nearby Front Street parking garage. The portfolio of properties totals roughly 484,000 square feet and is going for $112,400,000.
BVA CEO Tommy Ahlquist told BoiseDev the sale has been in the works for the past six months and will help fund another phase of development by his company.
“We’re just taking a small portion of our portfolio and selling them,” he said. “We have around seven new buildings in the works, and we’re recapitalizing, and sometimes it’s time to do that, so we packaged them together… We constantly track our capital and new investment, and this was the right thing to do.”
Ahlquist says no matter who buys the properties, they will continue to be managed by BVA.
What are the properties up for sale?
Ten Mile Crossing, located along Interstate 84 in Meridian, is a 75-acre commercial development with multiple four-story office buildings with tenants like Paylocity, Saltzer Medical Group, and Ameriben. The area was master planned with the City of Meridian in 2006 and integrated into the city’s comprehensive plan. The project also involved building an interstate interchange. Only one of the buildings in the development is for sale.
Eagle View Landing is located just off of Interstate 84 at Eagle Road, Idaho’s busiest intersection. The 73-acre mixed-use development is home to tenants like Top Golf, The Hyatt and Idaho Central Credit Union. Like Ten Mile Crossing, only one building in this development is for sale.
The third property in the portfolio is Pioneer Crossing, a mixed-use office building on Myrtle Street in Downtown Boise. The fourth property is a four-story parking deck nearby on Front Street, located next door to Simplot headquarters.