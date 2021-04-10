MISSOULA, Mont. — As communities across the region continue to weather the effects of COVID-19, Wells Fargo announced in a press release MoFi’s new Thrive loan program is providing working capital loans with friendly repayment terms and attractive rates to help businesses that may have depleted their reserves due to the pandemic. MoFi piloted the Thrive loan program in November, and with the help of a recent $2.1 million grant from Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, the community development lender has made it even more accessible to small businesses.
To access MoFi’s Thrive loans, businesses must have been profitable in 2019 and must be located in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington or Oregon. The Thrive program is expected to help up to 250 businesses across the region, with an estimated average loan size of $40,000. In addition, because Thrive loans support a variety of different uses, the program can help bridge any remaining capital needs for businesses that have already used all available government programs.
“We’ve designed the Thrive program to get flexible capital into the hands of businesses that urgently need it, and at the friendliest rates and terms we could offer,” said MoFi President Dave Glaser. “Through the Open for Business Fund, Wells Fargo acknowledges that affordable, accessible capital can have a transformative impact for disadvantaged business owners and those who have been hit hard by the pandemic. For businesses in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, this grant allows us to offer loans with two years of interest-only payments, with a reduced introductory interest rate of 3%. It’s our hope that businesses that were profitable prior to COVID can use Thrive loans to adjust operations and make it through to the other side of this crisis.”
The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on low-income business owners and business owners of color. With Thrive, MoFi is building on its commitment to reach businesses owned by, located in, or serving low-income people and people of color, including Native American and Hispanic communities. One third of its Thrive loan funds are reserved for minority-owned businesses.
Created last year, Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund is providing grants to community lenders and nonprofits to help businesses respond to the challenges of COVID-19. Organizations use the funds to provide capital, technical assistance and long-term resiliency support. Wells Fargo says that Community Development Financial Institutions like MoFi are key to helping fuel recovery, especially in rural and economically underserved communities.
“Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund is another avenue of support and enlists the expertise of our CDFI partners at MoFi to urgently help the region’s entrepreneurs recover and preserve the jobs they provide in their communities,” said Michelle Banaugh, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking market leader. “The funding will funnel much-needed access to capital, equity in resources and technical assistance for local businesses that are the backbone of our local economies and neighborhoods.”
MoFi expects the Thrive loan to complement the relief businesses owners may access through the federal stimulus package, which includes the Paycheck Protection Program. Glaser said Thrive loans can be used for a wider variety of purposes that the PPP may not cover, allowing businesses to pivot their operations and even grow. “We’ve taken all we have learned about the unique challenges for business owners in this region, overlayed that knowledge with the current federal and state programs, and tried to build a loan product that bridges the gaps,” said Glaser.
Thrive is a solution for businesses that were profitable before the pandemic, but due to COVID-related circumstances, can’t access financing right now through banks and credit unions. Benefits of Thrive loans include:
- Two years of low, interest-only payments to help businesses stabilize before making regular payments.
- $2,500 in grant funding to cover loan closing fees and expenses for businesses.
- Free COVID-19 response consulting services.
- A fast, simple online application process.
For more information about Thrive loans, to check eligibility and to apply, visit mofi.org/business-loans.
MoFi is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution that provides loans to individuals, businesses and communities. MoFi believes that access to responsible, flexible capital is fundamental, and that everyone should have equal access to capital to create individual stability, business success and community prosperity. MoFi has supported thousands of businesses that could not access a loan at a bank or credit union. Once a business is “bankable,” MoFi helps connect it back to a bank relationship. MoFi operates across Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. Learn more at mofi.org.