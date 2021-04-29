Boise State University announced in a press release that ten outstanding graduating seniors are exiting Boise State with the recognition of being at the top of their class.
The students will be recognized for their exceptional academic success at the annual Top Ten Scholars awards reception at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. The event is free and limited to invited guests, but may be watched virtually this year. Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online or call 208-426-1698.
The scholars, joined by their parents and professors, will gather for a reception recognizing the students’ academic excellence and the tremendous influence of faculty members on their success. It is a unique annual event that brings together many of Boise State’s best and brightest students and teachers. Presented by the Boise State Alumni Association and Honors College, the awards ceremony features remarks from each student honoree and their honored faculty. Students are nominated by their academic deans and are subject to rigorous review by a selection committee.
To qualify for consideration, a student must have a 3.8 grade point average or higher. Nominees are then reviewed based on breadth of academic coursework, research, creative works and publications, presentations at professional meetings or conferences, and extracurricular community and campus service.
“Student recipients should feel extremely proud knowing that they are deemed the top of their graduating class,” said Lisa Gardner, executive director of the Boise State Alumni Association. “They have had extraordinary experiences through their undergraduate studies with Boise State University, and we hope that they continue to share their wisdom and energy with their colleagues, and with their alma mater as they move down their life and career paths as Boise State alumni.”
2021 Top Ten Scholar Honorees
Kate Carter-Cram: College of Arts and Sciences, School of Public Service; hometown: Eagle, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Arts, Global Studies.
Grace H. Coughlin: College of Arts and Sciences; hometown: Bonners Ferry, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Sierra Kistler: College of Health Sciences; hometown: Wasilla, Alaska; degree: Bachelor of Science, Health Studies.
Mia Klopfenstein: College of Engineering; hometown: Meridian, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Materials Science and Engineering.
Karla Magaña: School of Public Service; hometown: Rigby, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Political Science.
Sophia Mitchell: College of Engineering; hometown: Eugene, Oregon; degree: Bachelor of Science, Materials Science and Engineering.
ShaKayla Moran: College of Arts and Sciences; hometown: Boise, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Biology, with an emphasis in secondary education.
Julianne Mori: College of Education; hometown: Boise, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, math endorsement.
Olivia Thomas: College of Innovation and Design, College of Engineering; hometown: Boise, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; B.S., Games, Interactive Media and Mobile Technology (GIMM).
Jason Ward: College of Arts and Sciences; hometown: Boise, Idaho; degree: Bachelor of Science, Physics, with emphasis on biophysics and astrophysics.