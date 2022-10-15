PrayForSnow-1024x768.jpg

Brundage Mountain’s annual Pray for Snow Party is back.

 Courtesy Brundage Mountain

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


McCALL — Brundage Mountain’s annual Pray for Snow Party is back, and this year includes an exclusive McCall premiere of the new Teton Gravity Research (TGR) film “Magic Hour.”

The Pray for Snow Party will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Ludwig Terrace at downtown McCall’s Ponderosa Center. Admission is free.

Recommended for you

Load comments