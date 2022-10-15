McCALL — Brundage Mountain’s annual Pray for Snow Party is back, and this year includes an exclusive McCall premiere of the new Teton Gravity Research (TGR) film “Magic Hour.”
The Pray for Snow Party will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Ludwig Terrace at downtown McCall’s Ponderosa Center. Admission is free.
Live music and family-friendly activities will kick off the celebration. A snowflake-making booth will be open from 4-6 p.m. and live music will begin at 4:15. The film premiere begins at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The meaning behind TGR’s “Magic Hour”
“Magic hour is not so much a particular time of day as a culmination of powerful moments in some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet. For 27 years, Teton Gravity Research has been searching for the right place with the right crew at the perfect time to experience life at its fullest.
“Between the thrill of the hunt and the peace of floating down a mountain, the sum of our experiences becoming greater than its parts is what we seek. If you ask us, our annual snow film ‘Magic Hour’ is just that.
“’Magic Hour’ was shot on location in Jackson Hole, Alaska, British Columbia and Montana and features some of the biggest names in freestyle/big mountain skiing and riding.”
Brundage General Manager Ken Rider is happy to have the snow party back. “Brundage Mountain is excited to partner with Teton Gravity and The Ponderosa Center to bring back this ski town tradition,” he said. “It’s always a blast to see our neighbors and ski and ride buddies get together to share some pre-season stoke. Adding a TGR premiere to the event should make it even more fun.”
Food and beverage will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. through the mobile Brundage Bar and Bandit Food Truck, with a full liquor bar and featured brews from TGR sponsor Sierra Nevada.
Firepits will be provided but attendees will need to dress in warm layers and bring their own camp chairs and blankets. TGR and Brundage will be giving away free swag throughout the event and a grand prize giveaway following the movie. The Ponderosa Center will be hosting a separate raffle with prizes that include ski and winter gear for adults and kids.