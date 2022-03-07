First posted on BoiseDev.com on Feb. 28, 2022The project to turn vacant land near the Boise School District main offices and West Junior High into housing is taking shape.
Ohio-based publicly-traded company Welltower purchased the 15-acre piece of ground from the school district last summer for $12 million and plans a project it calls Victory Flats. It sits at 8373 W. Victory Road.
“Victory Flats is comprised of various housing product types to support a broad demographic of renters in the Boise area,” Alex Drecksel with Welltower wrote in an application letter. “The range of housing types, from single-family residential rental product, duplexes and townhome-style rental options to apartments, help bridge the gap between traditional apartment options and for-sale single-family housing.”
What’s proposed
The project would add 301 housing units — which are made up of a mix of apartment buildings, townhouse-style units, and even a small number of single-family homes.
Here’s the mix proposed:
136 apartment units in two buildings.
144 towhomes in a varierty of four-, eight- and 12-plex configurations across 19 buildings
Six single-family two-bedroom homes.
Nine single-family three-bedroom homes.
The project would include a total of 45 one-bedroom, 162 two-bedroom, and 94 three-bedroom units, for a total of 651 bedrooms. The units will range in size from 679 to 1,987 square feet.
Welltower calls the project “highly amenitzed,” with a clubhouse, fitness facility, rooftop patio, outdoor pool, playground, and two dog parks.
The project includes significantly more parking than the City of Boise requires, with 469 spots, nearly 20% more than guidelines require. Slightly more than half of the spaces are under the apartments or in garages.
As is typical for these types of applications, the documents submitted to the city don’t mention how much Welltwoer hopes to charge for rent.
Welltower said it hoped to build the project in phases, with the first portion of housing coming online in late 2023, continuing through late 2024.
The project won approval from the City of Boise’s planning and zoning commission earlier this month. It is set to go in front of Boise City Council on March 8.