Originally posted on BoiseDev on April 16.Boise-based Micron Technology said it would pay bonuses to many of its workers around the world.
First reported by Nikkei Asian Review and Reuters, Micron will pay employees in the U.S. making less than $100,000 per year a $1,000 bonus.
“Micron will provide a one-time payment for many team members in April to help them through the extra expenses and hardships caused by the pandemic,” company CEO Sanjay Mehrota wrote in a letter posted online.
Micron will pay out bonuses to employees around the world “appropriately scaled” for salaries in each country.
The company said about two-thirds of its employees will see bonuses. Nikkei Asian Review pegs that at 25,000 workers as part of a $35 million program to provide employee support. Company EVP of global operations Manish Bhatia told NAR the idea is to encourage employee spending to help local economies.
Micron also said it would set up a fund that employees could access in ‘significant hardship’ situations. The fund makes up to $5,000 of aid available per employee.
Micron could also make payments to some suppliers to help them weather economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company earlier reported an increase in demand fueled by more people working from home and reliance on data centers.
Three Idahoans founded Micron in 1978. The company remains based in Boise, with operations around the world. It generated $23.4 billion in revenue in 2019.