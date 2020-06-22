First published on BoiseDev.com on June 18, 2020.
With brands across the country reevaluating naming, packaging and logo designs — one prominent Boise country club said it will change its name.
Plantation Country Club said it would drop its name — something it says new ownership already planned.
“One of the biggest changes planned from the beginning of Glass Creek purchasing Plantation Country Club in December 2018 was to redesign the golf course,” general manager Jayson Petersen wrote in a Facebook post. “It was our plan to unveil a new name for the Club with the redeveloped golf course.”
While Petersen didn’t unveil the new name, he said owners are in the final stage of the branding effort.
‘The decisions to wait was a mistake’“We felt from the beginning that ‘Plantation Country Club’ did not reflect the vision we had for the Club’s future: a modern, inclusive, and welcoming club for all members of the community,” he wrote. “The club name should authentically reflect today’s environment and values. In hindsight, the decision to wait to change the name was a mistake, for which ownership takes full responsibility.”
An article from National Geographic goes into extensive detail about the history of the term plantation in American history, describing it as “an instrument of British colonialism characterized by social and political inequality. It links the agricultural prosperity of the South with the domination by wealthy aristocrats and the exploitation of slave labor.”
The club first launched in 1916 as Boise Country Club, but picked up the current name in 1930.
Glass Creek LLC led by Will Gustafson, a California developer, purchased the property in 2018. The company launched a redevelopment plan to adjust some of the golf holes, as well as revamp clubhouse and other facilities. Changes to State Street will remake the south side of the course, and potential new development could spring up along the street.
On June 17, four prominent food brands announced revamps to their brands due to increasing calls for changes in identities rooted in racist and racially-insensitive themes. Owners of the Aunt Jemima, Cream of Wheat, Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s all announced changes.