BOISE — Geronimo Hospitality Group announced in a press release it has signed agreements clearing the way for the chef/operator of an Asian-inspired food truck and the owner of a Meridian waffle and fried chicken restaurant to join the growing roster of tenants at The Warehouse Food Hall in downtown Boise.
The two newest vendors include Jessica Senet, who launched her Wok n’ Roll food truck here in 2020, and Stephanie Bennett, owner of Waffle Love in Meridian. They join seven other food and beverage concepts poised for the 2022 opening of the 29,000-square foot facility in the city’s Bodo district.
Senet, a native of Boise with a rich background in her hometown’s Asian food scene, realized her dream of starting a food truck in the summer of 2020. While the Wok n’ Roll menu is rooted in traditional Thai and Laotian flavors, Senet says her love for Japanese, Korean and Mexican food is reflected in her cooking. As a child, Senet spent her time working in kitchens with her father, who owned Oasis Thai, one of Boise’s first Thai restaurants, and trained chefs at Pad Thai House before the family opened its first Thai Basil restaurant in the Treasure Valley.
“I guess you could say I was destined to be in the food business,” said the 30-year-old Senet, who intends to keep her Phacos (Pho-tacos) and Korean pork belly tacos a centerpiece of her menu at The Warehouse. “The food truck for me was a chance to really explore creativity with my cooking and have the freedom to develop my own flavors and style. Now, I’m really excited about having a space in The Warehouse because it’s another great way to showcase what we’re doing and bring our food to a new audience and location.”
The Warehouse also presents an opportunity for Bennett to bring Waffle Love’s fast-casual menu to a new and diverse audience. A former attorney, Bennett, 45, bought Waffle Love in Meridian in February 2020 to pursue her love of food and the desire to explore a new career path.
The menu is built around the Belgian liege waffle, which is made with a dough that creates a softer, flakier texture than batter-built American waffles. These waffles can be dressed up with an array of fruits, syrups, spreads to accommodate a sweet or savory palate. A croissant-style waffle provides the foundation for breakfast sandwiches, but the most popular dinner item may be fried chicken and waffles with a side of hand-cut fries, said Bennett, who grew up in Bear Lake and has lived in Boise since 2005.
“The important thing for me is that we make everything fresh every day in house with quality ingredients,” said Bennett. “I love Boise and its downtown atmosphere, so it’s truly amazing to have an opportunity to broaden our horizons and bring our fun, fresh food to this new and exciting venue.”
Wok n’ Roll and Waffle Love typify the creativity and diversity Geronimo is trying to achieve as it puts together a full spectrum of food, beverage and retail options for Warehouse guests, said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer at Geronimo Hospitality Group.
“We’re really at an exciting time with this project right now. We’re making significant progress inside and outside the building, and we’re thrilled with the variety and originality we’re developing for the downtown food and beverage scene,” Whiteman said.