November 5, 2020Crews started giving downtown Boise’s former CenturyLink Arena a new look — along with its new name. Idaho Central Arena is the new name for the home of the Idaho Steelheads, and in recent weeks, work to give the building a new design got underway.
Work crews painted much of the exterior of the arena in a new dark grey color, accented by bright green slashes that echo the look of the Idaho Central Credit Union logo. It replaces a 1990s-era brown/beige paint color that dates to the opening of the facility.
“This painting is just a part of the overall improvements we are making because of our new partnership with ICCU,” Idaho Central Arena GM Eric Trapp told BoiseDev. “Many more new improvements will be unveiled soon. The painting only includes the arena.”
New signage with the Idaho Central Arena name went up Thursday afternoon. Work on the new paint job continues and will include all five sides of the building.
Block 22 announced the naming rights partnership in September, the fourth name for the privately-owned arena. It opened as the Bank of America Centre before BofA exited the Boise market. Later Qwest Communications and CenturyLink bought naming rights.