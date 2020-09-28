First posted on BoiseDev.com Sept. 24
Boise’s Clearview Cleaning has a new owner.
Kellermeyer Bergensons Services bought out the Garden City-based cleaning company earlier this month.
Sylivia Hampel founded Clearview Cleaning in 1995, and saw the business grow over the next 25 years to one of the top janitorial and cleaning service companies in the Treasure Valley.
KBS didn’t outline the terms of the deal in its news release.
“Clearview Cleaning is a best-in-class regional operator with a track record of delivering outstanding service to clients and taking great care of its team members,” KBS CEO Mark Minasian said. “We look forward to partnering with Clearview Cleaning to build on its platform and deliver on our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of services and customer support.”
Hampel said she hopes the deal will help expand services.
“With this transaction, we will be even better positioned to deliver services to help customers maintain healthy operations by leveraging the scale, technology, and efficiency leadership of KBS,” Hampel said.
Clearview grew to more than 500 employees, and also offers services in Oregon and Washington.
KBS, based in Oceanside, CA, is controlled by hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management — the same lead investor in Albertsons Companies.