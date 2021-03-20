BOISE — Boise Regional Realtors announced in a press release the names of the 2021 Circle of Excellence Award recipients presented at its awards gala on Friday, March 12, 2021:
The Realtor of the Year award is the highest honor the organization bestows upon one of its members, recognizing the personal and professional accomplishments, as well as the community contributions of an outstanding member. This year’s award goes to Michelle Bailey of Keller Williams Realty Boise. She is a real estate coach, team leader, top producer, and National Association of Realtors Leadership Academy Graduate. She was inducted into the Realtors Political Action Committee Hall of Fame for investing an aggregate lifetime amount of at least $25,000.
Zachary Lopez of Realty One Group Professionals was named 2021 Broker of the Year. This award recognizes an individual’s achievements in their role as broker, as well as his or her commitment to the industry. Lopez is described by his agents as the “most accessible broker they’ve ever worked with.” He also spends countless hours training and coaching at-risk youth through the Vista P.A.L. Boxing Club, giving not only of his time but his finances, and he also leads his brokerage efforts to provide families with meals and gifts during the holidays.
Brent Hrdlicka with Capital Group Inc., was selected as the 2021 Rookie of the Year. This award is given to an individual who has established themselves as a rising star in the industry within their first two years of joining the organization. His clients say he is hard working and intelligent, noting his negotiation and people-skills as unparalleled. He also gives back to the community by participating in Rake up Boise, Paint the Town, and volunteering with the Idaho Foodbank.
The Affiliate of the Year Award is given to a real estate professional who gives back to the real estate industry and supports the organization’s mission and its members. This year’s recipient was Ryan Froehlich of Banner Bank. Because of his role with the Idaho Mortgage Lenders Association and involvement with BRR, he was an invaluable resource during the initial stages of the COVID-19 shutdown, helping draft letters to the cities and counties about the importance of keeping real estate essential, as well as providing valuable information to members. He has also served in a leadership capacity for BRR’s Affiliate Advisory Board for the last three years.
Carolyn Sinnard, with Happy Dog Realty, was selected as the 2021 Code of Ethics Leadership Award recipient. This award is given to a Realtor who exemplifies what it means to abide by the industry’s national Code of Ethics in their dealings with clients, the public, and other real estate professionals. She has been a Realtor since 2006 and a broker since 2010, and has over 25 years of sales, advertising, media, and marketing experience. She is member of the Brokers Council of Idaho, a former BRR board member, and is a real estate instructor, holding the ABR and SRES designations and is certified to teach ABR courses.
Lucas O’Neill, with Keller Williams Realty Boise, was selected as the 2021 Good Neighbor Award winner. This award recognizes a Realtor who volunteers time and resources to the community through volunteerism. When COVID-19 hit the Treasure Valley, he immediately created a lunch delivery service for health care workers at three surrounding hospitals, raising $14,000 to support first responders with free meals, which he chose to order through locally owned restaurants who were also struggling at the time. He inspired other Realtors to join in and help with coordination and delivery.
Julie Cendejas, with Keller Williams Realty Boise, was selected for the 2021 Unsung Hero Award. This award is presented by the organization’s immediate past president and recognizes someone who was invaluable to their year as president and who makes a positive impact on our community or industry. Since aligning with Homes for Heroes in 2013, Cendejas has donated over $317,000 by helping more than 162 families find a home.