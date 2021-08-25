You can almost hear Music Director Eric Garcia’s conductor’s baton tapping on the podium, the orchestra resining up their bows and tuning their instruments. On Sept. 11 and 18, the curtains will once again rise on the Boise Phil as the orchestra presents its first events of the season: “Natural Wonders,” “Opening Night,” and “Encore Ball.”
The Boise Phil is inviting all Treasure Valley longhairs to join them and take a seat in the audience as it “is finally emerging from the coronavirus pandemic to reunite with the Treasure Valley in new and meaningful ways.”
As the first installment in Boise Phil’s new free community concert series, “Natural Wonders” will be presented atop a mountain. The event will start at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at Bogus Basin. The orchestra and ski resort have come together in a partnership “to address sustainability and the preservation of our natural lands.” Performing works from local Idaho composers, Jim Cockey and David Allen Earnest, as well as composers inspired by nature, “Natural Wonders” features the Boise Phil String Trio and Brass Quintet. Throughout the concert, Bogus Basin staff members will provide information and activities on sustaining and preserving lands.
Opening night for Boise Phil’s 2021-2022 season, presenting “Opening Night — Sounds of Celebration” is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Velma V. Morrison Center. The event is the organization’s first full live orchestra performance since February 2020 and promises to be a heartfelt reunion with the audience, featuring all of Boise Phil’s performing ensembles.
Executive Director Laura Reynolds anticipates a momentous evening. “What are the moments that you remember for a lifetime? The Boise Phil’s return to the concert hall with the full orchestra — our first time gathering together again with our audiences in person — will be an event that we will remember for generations,” Reynolds said. “This all-American program was curated as a way to reflect our time, our place, and our community as we collectively heal from and manage through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This concert will be dedicated to all the healthcare professionals and essential workers that have worked tirelessly to ensure our community’s wellbeing,” she said.
On the heels of the evening’s performances, the Boise Phil invites the public to participate in the Encore Ball, “an imaginative indoor-outdoor fundraising event” at the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy. “Opening Night — Sounds of Celebration” is slated for 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser are $250 each and space is limited to 200 attendees. Tickets are available to purchase on the Boise Phil website — boisephil.org — or by calling the office at 208-344-7849.