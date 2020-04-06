Boise’s mayor says she hopes to keep the city’s open spaces available during the COVID-19 pandemic. But if people don’t follow social distancing rules, it could change.
“It’s not off the table,” McLean said when BoiseDev asked if parks or the Greenbelt could see shutdown orders. “if it gets to the point that it’s not healthy because people are not following social distancing, we could make a change.”
McLean said social distancing directives to help slow the spread of COVID-19 are important, but so is Boisean’s mental health.
“I’m very concerned about the mental health of our citizens in the coming months,” she said. “This is a long haul that will require us to live differently. Getting outside is a safe way to get healthy.”
McLean said she went for a run on the Greenbelt this week, and for the most part, people were being diligent and staying at least six feet apart.
“I don’t want bad actors or those that are disregarding the rules to ruin it for everyone. I’m out on the Greenbelt, I’m out on trails. It’s different than it was (before the social distancing order). I appreciate that the City of Boise understands for the most part that their actions have consequences for other people.”
The city did shut down playgrounds around the city after health officials stressed to McLean the potential dangers of the COVID-19 virus lingering on hard surfaces like slides and railings.
Gov. Little’s statewide Stay at Home Order said that Idahoans can play outdoors as long as it is “near your home.” While the order didn’t give more specifics, travel restrictions tell folks they should shy away from leaving the area where they live.