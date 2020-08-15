BOISE—The Boise Metro Chamber announced the appointment of chamber President and CEO, Bill Connors, to the 2020 Intrastate Commercial Air Service Committee. Connors joins leaders within the state’s business and aviation industries to complete a study of intrastate commercial air service in the state of Idaho.
“Over the years, the issue of air service has been a priority for Chamber business members,” said Connors. “I applaud Sen. Dan Johnson for his leadership in seeking a way to better connect Idaho businesses and citizens.”
In 2013, said the announcement, the Boise Metro Chamber established a Travel Industry Advisory Board, since its establishment, this board has consistently identified the lack of robust intrastate air service as a limitation for connecting commerce. Additionally, the Idaho Chamber Alliance has been a strong proponent of enhancing Idaho intrastate air connections.
Other Boise Metro Chamber members also have representation in this group including, Bank of Idaho President Jeff Newgard, Alaska Airlines Government Affairs Manager Scott Kennedy, Tamarack Resort President Scott Turlington, Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp and Idaho Chamber Alliance Executive Director, Caroline Merritt.
Connors has served as president and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber since 2009. Previously, he was the executive director of the world’s largest business travel organization, Global Business Travel Association, in Alexandria, Virginia from 2002 to 2009. Prior to that post, he was a senior executive for the American Society of Travel Agents and the Travel Institute, and a former vice chair of the Boise Airport Commission.
The Boise Metro Chamber is a five-star accredited chamber in Idaho that is a private, nonprofit, membership-driven organization of more than 1,800 business enterprises, civic organizations, education institutions and individuals. Together, with strategic affiliates at the Boise Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, the chamber provides leadership that helps create regional economic prosperity not only by way of traditional membership relations but through destination marketing for convention and visitors as well as job creation and business attraction.