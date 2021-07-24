We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

BOISE — The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives announced in a press release it has awarded Paul Fleming of the Boise Metro Chamber with the Dana Ketterling Lifetime Sales Achievement Award. The award recognizes career sales achievement, with awards based on the total number or total dollar amount of chamber membership sales. Fleming earned recognition in the Silver category for achieving excellence in chamber membership sales throughout his career.
“Membership sales professionals are on the front lines of telling their chamber’s stories and showcasing the impact their organizations have on the communities they serve,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “We celebrate the success of our industry’s top achievers, particularly given the challenges they faced through the pandemic.”
The award is presented in memory of Dana Ketterling, ACCE’s resource development officer, who was a gifted membership professional and champion of chambers of commerce and the communities they serve.
“Paul is a true professional who has worked exceptionally hard to go the extra mile for our members during one of the most challenging years the business community has ever faced,” said Boise Metro Chamber CEO Bill Connors. “He adapted well to the circumstances and found innovative ways to provide added value for every member he works with. He has certainly earned this moment in the sun.”About ACCE
Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives is the professional society supporting the women and men who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. The membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide. Members are provided with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security, and access to a network of peers. Learn more at acce.org.
Boise Metro Chamber programs and services support four core areas: economic vitality, advocacy, member education, and member engagement. The chamber currently serves 1,850 member businesses representing more than 120,000 employees through the Boise Metro area.