Originally posted on BoiseDev.com on March 17.For those in the development industries, the planning and building departments in Boise and Meridian are working to adapt.
In Boise, all city facilities except the airport are close. For now, however, city staff remain at work.
“Planning and Development Services will continue to accept and process all development (planning and building) applications, City of Boise Director of Planning and Development Services Mark Lavin. “All of our applicant interactions will be conducted on-line or by telephone, except for building inspections and rental housing maintenance. Both of these activities will be performed on-location.”
The city’s planning & zoning and city councils will continue, and residents are encouraged to submit testimony online.
In Meridian, Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood says service continues mostly as normal. In that city, city hall remains open, though leaders encourage online or phone options where possible.
“We have more staff working remotely and will limit in-person meetings,” Hood said. “So those coming into City Hall will see (fewer) people, but should not experience any change to the high-level of customer service we are proud to provide. This is ever-evolving, but we are committed to continuing commerce in the City of Meridian and are trying to understand and mitigate any negative impacts to the planning, project review, permitting and inspection process that any changes may have.”