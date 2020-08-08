Boise Mac Repair reopens with touchless pickup and delivery

BOISE—Boise Mac Repair announced in a news release it recently reopened and now offers contactless pickup and delivery and remote diagnosis to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The break/fix business, in downtown Boise at 112 5th St. between Main and Idaho streets, will pick up and drop off customer computers for a $30 fee. And Boise Mac Repair will troubleshoot issues remotely for free via Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other videoconferencing platforms.
The company also offers a free diagnostic to customers who drop off their Mac at the shop.
The release said Boise Mac Repair completes its free diagnosis within 24 hours, and there’s no charge if the company can’t solve the problem. The business specializes in adware, broken screens, liquid damage, upgrades, IT management, and data recovery.
Boise Mac Repair has been serving the Treasure Valley since 2017. Dylan Lawless purchased the business in 2018 and moved it to the new 5th St. location in April 2019. It has been closed since late March, when Idaho’s coronavirus lockdown began.
“With COVID-19 cases spiking here in Idaho — especially in Ada County — I am grateful to be able to safely troubleshoot issues my customers have with their Macs and to help them continue working from home,” Lawless said.
Visit boisemacrepair.com to schedule an appointment or touchless pickup.