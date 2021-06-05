BOISE — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing marketplace trust, announced in a press release the 2021 Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients.
Andre Souza of Boise, Idaho, received a $2,000 award for their written essay presented by Dryvest Inc.
“Not all trustworthy businesses have been accredited yet, but all businesses who have been accredited are certainly trustworthy,” Souza said in the submission.
Souza plans to pursue a degree in journalism and aspires to write for a major news outlet. The all-state academic award recipient worked for activist organization, “Beyond the Bomb,” in Washington, D.C. to help lobby and submit writings.
“Souza and all of the scholarship recipients embody the best and brightest of our future, and BBB is honored to help them take the next step in their educational careers,” said BBB GW+P President and CEO Tyler Andrew. “Collectively, they demonstrate that integrity and curiosity are alive and well in young people preparing to become integral members of both the workforce and marketplace.”
BBB offers its scholarship annually to recognize high school juniors and seniors who personify and communicate ethics in the real world, as demonstrated through community service, personal integrity and academic accomplishments.
The BBB Foundation expanded the program to award six scholarships this year, awarding $2,000 to a student from six states in the region.
• Idaho — Andre Souza’s eye-opening essay shines a light on the young consumers risky online shopping habits.
• Oregon — Marcus Allen highlighted BBB’s role in building smarter consumers but emphasized taking responsibility as consumers.
• Alaska — Andrea Guillen explained what trust signals she looks for in big name companies she frequently shops at.
• Hawaii — Sophia Riley wrote about how she has integrated BBB’s trustworthy website guidelines in her workplace, Meli Wraps.
• Washington — Emily Morse’s essay focused on the signals of a trustworthy website while shopping online.
• Washington — Sarah Keck’s essay discussed BBB’s role in finding trustworthy business and warning consumers of fraudulent ones.
BBB Foundation’s selection committee and panel of third-party judges evaluated the submissions based on four criteria: 1) how well it represents a BBB value or brand; 2) the creativity and effort involved; 3) the content of the essay; and 4) number of positive votes from the community at large.
To view all winning entries or to learn more about the BBB Foundation and its scholarship program, go to the website: trust-bbb.org/scholarship.