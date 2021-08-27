The Boise Bicycle Project, Lost Grove Brewing, and the Morrison Center are hosting the Fourth annual Boise Goathead Fest Saturday, Aug. 28.
The day-long celebration of harvesting thousands of pounds of bike-tire-damaging goatheads from trails throughout the Treasure Valley, starts with a bike parade at the Idaho Statehouse at 11 a.m. The rest of the festivities, including bands, beer and more, will be at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.
Founder and executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, and one of the event organizers, Jimmy Hallyburton, who also sits on the Boise City Council, wants all participants to be aware of the COVID-19 health guidelines for the event.
Organizers have been in close communication with the City of Boise and Central District Health Department regarding COVID-19, the Delta variant, and CDC guidelines. Because Boise Goathead Fest is an entirely outdoor event, has a large footprint that allows social distancing, and has additional precautions in place, organizers believe the event can be held with minimal health risk.
It is important that the community follow the extra safety measures in place, and it is important that concerned and at-risk populations participate at a level that is right for their own situation, Hallyburton wrote in an email.
Boise Goathead Fest participants are expected to follow the guidelines below.
- If you are sick, don’t come down. There will be plenty of bike events in the near future. Please rest and recover.
- Masks are mandatory . Wear a mask while you’re waiting for the parade to begin. Wear a mask when entering the park after the parade. You will not be allowed in without one. During the festival, wear a mask whenever in close proximity to strangers for longer than 5 minutes. Free masks will be provided throughout the day for those without one. Staff and volunteers interacting with the public will be wearing masks at all times.
- Distancing. In addition to the large Cecil D. Andrus Park area, the event site has been expanded to include all four surrounding streets, nearly doubling the event space and parade launch footprint. Additional water stations, token booths, and beer stations will reduce lines and concentrations of people throughout the park.
- Vaccination is expected for all participants 12 or older. “We know vaccination is the No. 1 thing we can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hallyburton said. “We also know that children under 12 have not had the ability to be vaccinated. We expect all eligible attendees to do their part in keeping everyone safe by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition, the Goathead Fest is partnering with Treefort Music Fest, coming up Sept. 22-26, by offering free COVID-19 vaccinations. There will be a booth where people can get their vaccinations, and if they do so on Saturday, Aug. 28, they will be able to be fully vaccinated in time for Treefest.
“In 2020 we were able to adapt, adjust, and bring an entirely new COVID-safe and pedal-powered version of Boise Goathead Fest to the community,” Hallyburton said. “The tireless efforts resulted in Goathead Fest becoming one of the only major festivals not to cancel during the beyond challenging year. And, because of the precautions taken, zero cases of COVID were traced back to the event. In 2021, we are taking the same approach, making safety our top priority, and doubling down on the power of the bicycle to connect people in a safe and meaningful way. Some of our precautions, like wearing a mask and vaccination expectations, will be unfortunately controversial,” Hallyburton said, “but we are committed to putting the safety needs of the community first. If it allows us to share space, even at slightly larger distances, it’s a very small price to pay.”