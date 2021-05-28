BOISE — Boise Farmers Market Mobile Market, a program of the Boise Farmers Market, announced in a press release it will bring the same “delicious fresh local produce and eggs” found at the Boise Farmers Market to 13 neighborhood locations, Monday through Wednesday, beginning Monday, June 1 and ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The mobile market accepts EBT/Snap and there is a Double Up Bucks matching program that doubles the buying power of those who use EBT/Snap for their food dollars. If a shopper buys up to $20 using their EBT Card, the match is up to $20 in market tokens that can be spent just like cash at the Mobile Market or the Boise Farmers Market.
The full schedule of stops can be found on the Boise Farmers Market website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Sponsors for the 2021 season include the City of Boise, St. Lukes, Boise Co-op, Eat Smart Idaho, and University of Idaho Extension.
Boise Farmers Mobile Market, in its seventh season this summer, delivers farm fresh produce from Boise Farmers Market farmers to Boise area neighborhoods. Its mission is to improve the nutritional wellness of the community while supporting local agriculture. It works to ensure that people of all income levels have access to fresh, local, healthy fruits and vegetables. There are 14 stops this year. During the 2020 season, 2,213 customers spent $30,400+ purchasing more than 10,800 pounds of fresh fruit and produce. Local farmers were paid $22,500.
For up to date information about the Boise Farmers Mobile Market, please follow the Facebook Page. The product list is updated daily along with specials or other important information. The Boise Farmers Market supports a regenerative, healthy food and agricultural system by operating a vibrant marketplace featuring locally grown and crafted products.