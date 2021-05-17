BOISE — Boise Farmers Market announced in a press release that, in addition to the BFM Drive-Thru, they will open a walk-thru farmers market on Saturday, May 29 — Memorial Day Weekend. Both markets will continue to operate on Saturdays and continue to be located in the Midtown Neighborhood, on the Tandem Diabetes parking lot at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
The Boise Farmers Market Walk-Thru will be similar to past farmers markets and will have plenty of space for social distancing, the ability to choose your own produce and products, and on-site food with an eating area that is outside the market footprint.
Market Manager Tamara Cameron said all involved are looking forward to being in person, while following essential health guidelines. "We are so excited to see our farmers market community and we can’t wait to say 'Hi!' We are requesting that, for now, folks plan to shop and go and take longer conversations off the market footprint, so we can serve the most people possible and keep everyone safe."
Masks will be required, said the press release, as social distancing cannot be guaranteed and some of the vendors, volunteers and staff and their family members are not fully vaccinated yet or cannot be vaccinated due to health concerns. "We appreciate everyone’s willingness to help keep our community safe by wearing a mask and maintaining six foot social distancing guidelines," Cameron said. "The CDC and City of Boise guidelines state that masks should be worn in crowded outdoor venues. We appreciate the efforts of the City of Boise and Central District Health in helping us get through the pandemic safely."
Beginning Saturday, May 29, hours for the Drive-Thru farmers market will be 8 to 10:30 a.m.; the Walk-Thru will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As always, there will be no sales before the bell.
To reserve a pickup time and place an order, or for more information, go to the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The Boise Farmers Market supports a regenerative, healthy food and agricultural system by operating a vibrant marketplace featuring locally grown and crafted products.