The 2022 Boise Farmers Market Walk-thru and Drive-thru markets open on April 2.
The walk-thru market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.
The BFM Drive-Thru online store will be open beginning Tuesday, March 29 and will be open weekly from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 11 p.m.
BOISE — Boise Farmers Market announced that the 2022 farmers market season begins Saturday, April 2 with the Walk-thru and Drive-thru markets. Both farmers markets will operate on Saturdays and continue to be in the Midtown Neighborhood, on the Tandem Diabetes parking lot, at 1500 Shoreline Dr. An “Opening Day Celebration” at the walk-thru market is slated at 8:50 a.m. The market will close at 1 p.m.
The BFM Walk-Thru will be similar to past farmers markets and will have “plenty of space for social distancing, the ability to choose your own produce and products, and on-site food with an eating area,” according to a press release from the organization. The walk-thru market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. And, “as always, there are no sales before or after the bell.”
The BFM Drive-Thru online store will be open beginning Tuesday, March 29 and will be open weekly from Tuesday at 7 a.m. to Wednesday at 11 p.m. Customers can sign in and order anytime during those hours through the website each week and choose a Saturday pickup time between 8:30 and 10:30 am. The drive-thru pickup process will be the same as last year. To sign in and order or for more information and instructions, visit the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The market’s opening day will feature more than 60 local farmers, ranchers, and vendors with a focus on local produce and protein. There will be lots of spring produce including carrots, arugula, fresh herbs, lettuces, radishes, spinach and kale plus hot house tomatoes, garden plants and seeds. Protein will include cuts of beef, bison, chicken, fish, goat, lamb and pork plus duck and chicken eggs. Dairy products will include raw milk, yogurt, and artisan cheeses. There will be jam, pastries, breads, hummus and other locally prepared edibles plus delicious on-site food and coffee available.
The Boise Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT and offers a Double Up Food Bucks match of up to $20 that can be used for fresh produce or produce bearing plants. The SNAP/Double Up Food Bucks program is available at all BFM farmers markets — BFM Walk-thru, BFM Drive-thru and the Boise Farmers Mobile Market, which will be opening in June.