BOISE — Adam Stock, founder of Cargo Made-EZ, took home $50,000 as the winner of the third season of Bloomberg Television Network’s “2 Minute Drill,” according to a news release about the event.
Hosted by investor David Meltzer, “2 Minute Drill” features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges, with $50,000 being awarded to the winner. As the winner of the 2021 Boise Entrepreneur Week pitch competition, Stock automatically qualified to participate in the third season finals of “2 Minute Drill.”
During his two-minute pitch, Stock demonstrated his motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flat-bed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage. He explained that in the United States, over 200,000 accidents occur from failing to secure a load, causing an average loss of over $15,000 per incident. He closed his pitch by sharing his vision to work directly with truck manufacturers and integrate into cargo fleets for companies such as Home Depot, Lowes and U-Haul.
Impressed by Stock’s growth potential, passion and high energy, the show’s judges crowned him the season winner.
“Winning this season’s “2 Minute Drill” will help scale my company through funding manufacturing equipment and CAD software,” Stock said. “I am grateful to Boise Entrepreneur Week for providing an incredible opportunity to position my company for success.”
After including cash prizes, Boise Entrepreneur Week provided $142,000 in funding to entrepreneurs last year. Perkins Coie was the “2021 Two Minute Drill” Presenting Sponsor and other sponsors included Alturas, Kiln, Scoggin Capital Investment, TELEO Capital and Vynyl. Partners included The Outpost, Trailhead, Two Minute Drill and VentureCapital.org.
Last year’s Boise Entrepreneur Week was made possible through Platinum Sponsors Albertsons, Alturas Capital, Dan Berger, Idaho STEM Action Center, Scoggin Capital Investment, Trailhead, Vynyl and Zions Bank.
About Boise Entrepreneur Week
Boise Entrepreneur Week is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org