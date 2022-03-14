First posted on BoiseDev.com on March 7, 2022The City of Boise is looking at a new ordinance to support block parties downtown.
Boise City Council gave a thumbs up last week on the development of a new city policy to designate festival blocks for special events. This change would allow the city to allow entire blocks to become open container zones, but only during approved events reviewed by city staff.
This policy, which was initiated by an inquiry from the Basque Block, will allow a variety of ways for event coordinators, business owners and vendors to hold events where patrons will be able to drink alcohol in the public right of way. Jaime Heinzerling, Boise’s Deputy City Clerk, said the initial thought was to have these festival blocks designated as open container zones all the time, but after reviewing the potential impacts to the area they opted for an option allowing open containers only during specific times.
“If we moved strictly to open containers in certain areas, that would mean anybody could come in and have an open container any time,” she said. “I could bring my six-pack and sit on the bench in front of one of these businesses 24/7 and that is an unintended consequence.”
Currently, no one is allowed to consume alcohol off of the property of a business that holds an alcohol license. This means if there was a special event on the Basque Block, an attendee cannot visit one of the businesses in the area, purchase a drink and then stand on the street socializing with other attendees without being at risk of a ticket.
This ordinance would legalize this on festival blocks during city-sanctioned events.
How do you become a festival block?
Not just any block can earn the stamp of approval for open containers.
In order to apply to become a festival block, one business with an alcohol license must file an application to the City of Boise requesting this designation to hold special events in this manner. An event qualifies as special if it has over 1,000 attendees, alcohol is served, streets are closed and it takes “significant resources to address health and safety.”
The application must include their alcohol licenses from the city, state and county, a map of the block, a list of all of the businesses, their contact information, any letters of support from fellow businesses and signatures of approval from 75% of the businesses or residences on the block. Heinzerling said the city has not decided on the cost of an application yet.
Each individual business would be counted, even if there were multiple businesses renting space in from a single landlord.
City staff would then review the application and consider the size of the block, its location, the layout of the area, impacts to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and any history of complaints from the business applying for the designation. If approved, the festival block status would be valid for a year and can be renewed. If a business or resident chooses, it can be reevaluated at the one-year mark.
Final approval of the festival block designation would require a public hearing in front of City Council and a vote.