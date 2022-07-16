Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council announced in a press release it will consider a donation acquisition of approximately three acres along W. Goddard Road at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, July 19 for the future creation of a linear park. The property, which is adjacent to Settlers Canal and across the street from Capital High School, is being donated to the city by the Settlers Irrigation District.
“I appreciate the partnership of the Settlers Irrigation District to make this donation a reality,” said Mayor McLean. “This parcel will allow the city to develop a unique park, in collaboration with the West Bench Neighborhood Association, that is much needed in West Boise and it will put more than 700 Boiseans within 10 minutes of a park.”
The linear park project is supported by the West Bench Neighborhood Association and if the property donation is accepted, construction is slated to be funded in part by the Energize Our Neighborhoods Neighborhood Investment Program.
“This is a welcome addition to our park system creating a connection between Spaulding Ranch and Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We look forward to working with neighborhood partners to improve the property and create a green space the community can enjoy.”
There is currently no timeline for development of the new park. More details will be announced as next steps are determined.