“MODA Franklin is a great example of how we use the tools available to both maximize housing and develop something that aligns closely with our residents’ vision for a community space,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.
Boise city officials attended a groundbreaking for MODA Franklin on Wednesday.
Courtesy of City of Boise
“MODA Franklin is a great example of how we use the tools available to both maximize housing and develop something that aligns closely with our residents’ vision for a community space,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.
Mayor Lauren McLean, Boise City Council members, community leaders and J. Fisher Companies gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking at MODA Franklin, the city’s first Housing Land Trust development, according to a press release from the city. The mixed-income and mixed-use project will provide housing at all price points for the community. Construction is estimated to begin in early 2022 and be completed in 2023.
Developed by J. Fisher Companies, MODA Franklin will include a variety of housing types for a range of housing incomes, including 66 one-bedroom units, 118 two-bedroom apartments, and 21 three-bedroom models for a total of 365 bedrooms. The design integrates into Franklin Park and will include a mixture of retail space. It will provide a unique gathering space for community members with intentions to grow with the neighborhood for future use as a Community Activity Center. MODA Franklin is the city’s first effort to leverage land the city acquired for the express purpose of delivering much-needed affordable housing.
“MODA Franklin is a great example of how we use the tools available to both maximize housing and develop something that aligns closely with our residents’ vision for a community space,” McLean said. “The housing affordability crisis is very real for our community, and MODA Franklin will provide the urgently needed affordable housing options for our residents.”
“The City’s recent analysis of the price points at which housing is needed within Boise illustrates the opportunity that we have to creatively partner to produce housing affordable to Boise residents,” said Maureen Brewer, Housing and Community Development Senior Manager for the city of Boise. “MODA Franklin is an example of the commitment of the City, its partners, and the development community to innovate and proactively increase the city’s affordable housing supply.”