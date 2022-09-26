Support Local Journalism


A new, two-building apartment complex is headed to Broadway Avenue despite concerns from a neighbor about parking and pedestrian safety.

On Tuesday, Boise City Council unanimously approved an application from Coeur D’Alene developer Beegawk LLC to develop a 35-unit apartment complex with one and two-bedroom units at 2408 S. Broadway Avenue. Because of its location near the Broadway Avenue bus line, the project qualified for a 10% parking reduction and will have 37 parking spaces.

