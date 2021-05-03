FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV ON APRIL 23, 2021Sandwich fan? There’s a new Boise restaurant designed for you.
MB Sandwich House opened this week on the Boise Bench. It is located in a small 1,100 square foot space in the Country Club Plaza at 4510 W. Overland Road. That’s right next to the Reel Theater across from Hillcrest Country Club.
Here’s how owners describe it: “We know you don’t have time during your lunch break to wait around. Let us make it special for you. We’re dedicated to getting you quality food, fast.”
Owners say they source local ingredients for sandwiches.
The extensive menu features dozens of sandwich options, including “sweet heat” with a garlic and chili house sauce, chicken alfredo, pork house club and more. Both hot and cold sandwiches are available
MB Sandwich House also features salads, soups and wraps.
The ‘House’ is open is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also offer delivery via DoorDash.