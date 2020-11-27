BOISE — Streetwear brand SOS Apparel launched an online store in mid-November, followed by a Capitol Boulevard micro store which, according to a press release, is serving as a local preview and destination for SOS’s street/skate inspired line of shirts, hats, jackets, hooded sweatshirts and seasonal collections.
The SOS idea was conceptualized and built out during the pandemic. It was during the early months of 2020 that designer Ian Hoey had a moment he describes as “I wasn’t sure what was going to happen next in the world, but I knew something could be created to bring together the Boise community." Working in apparel was helpful to give SOS a head start, but the purpose behind the line was front and center. “I know SOS is a high quality apparel brand that will bring people together, and will be a sort of fabric of Boise and beyond. I want it to be more than a shirt or jacket, I want people to feel like they are part owners of the brand.”
For the micro store, visitors will experience a safe, experiential shopping environment, with a deep cleaned store that includes staff wearing masks while limited guests are allowed inside on rotation. With the Boise micro location treated more as a showroom, customers will be able to shop online while simply checking out some of the product in-person if they are in the downtown Boise area. Hours and more info can be found at SosApparelCo.com.
"We are survivors," said the press release. "SOS is a counter culture rooted not only in skate and streetwear, but in the ideals of surrender to all circumstances, finding hope in the chaos. Born in a historical year filled with uncertainty, loss, isolation, and despair, SOS stands for the idea of embodying the power, strong in community, to weather the storm."