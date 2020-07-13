First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 10.Bogus Basin is open for summer activities and new this year — the lift-served mountain biking park.
Through August 16, the mountain recreation area will be over every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Everyone is enjoying the opportunity to get up to the mountain for some fun, safe outdoor recreation,” said Susan Saad, director of Bogus’s community and customer relations.
Summer funScenic charlift rides, gem panning, disk golf and summer tubing are just a few of the activities being offered this summer.
New this summer, new and reconfigured downhill-only bike trails designed for a wide range of rider skill levels, from beginner to expert.
The Glade Runner, a mountain roller coaster reaching over 4,000 feet high, is also open.
COVID-19 PrecautionsBogus is asking that people wear face masks inside, in line and when it’s not possible to social distance.
“Things are going well for us so far. Our guests have been great about complying with our COVID-19 protocols,” Saad said.
Saad added that new hand sanitizing stations have been placed around the mountain and equipment is disinfected regularly.
For more information on summer activities and day passes, go to bogusbasin.org.