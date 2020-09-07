First posted on BoiseDev.com on August 28, 2020We now know how many people BodyBuilding.com laid off earlier this month, in what the company called a “mass layoff.”
In a new filing with the State of Idaho, the ecommerce retailer said it laid off 76 employees.
The notification confirms BoiseDev’s earlier reporting on the cuts.
An employee said the retailer held small group meetings of 12-15 people on August 18, notifying those who will lose their jobs. According to another employee, the company said it would continue to pay those involved through October.
A third employee told BoiseDev many of the impacted employees were given 15 minute timeslots this week to come to the office and pick up their belongings. The building has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter filed with the State of Idaho indicated employees in more than 50 different job titles lost jobs — from senior VP of technology to accountant to buyer to video specialist and many more.
Last week, BoiseDev reached out to the company with several specific questions, including asking about the number of employees laid off, and the number remaining. The company responded with a short statement that did not address our questions.
“In accordance with company policy, we cannot comment on employment related matters,” a statement from chief people officer Raquel Krol said.
Latest changeBodyBuilding.com last laid employees off in January, the latest of several rounds in recent years. As BoiseDev reported earlier this year, the company changed owners for the second time in just a year. Najafi Companies of Phoenix took control quietly this spring from Expedia Group.
This is the latest contraction for BodyBuilding.com’s Boise operation. It sold its facility on Meeker Avenue to Washington Federal Bank in late 2018. A large remodel project shrunk the BodyBuilding.com’s footprint in the building in recent months.