As you prepare your business for the future, it’s natural to be concerned over the slowing economy. Business owners are preparing for a possible economic slump, but they have no idea when it could occur or how severe it might be. According to a recent survey from CNBC, eight out of 10 small business owners think the economy will experience a recession this year.

Although it’s impossible to forecast when a downturn will begin or how long it will persist, it’s wise to focus on the things you can control. Working with your banker can help your business develop resiliency during tough economic times.

Deneen May is the Western Idaho Region President for Zions Bank and can be contacted at deneen.may@zionsbank.com or 208-501-7461.

