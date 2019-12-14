Uber Ski coming to Boise
BOISE —Beginning Dec. 17, people in the greater Boise area will be able to select an Uber ride that can get you and your gear to the resort, lodge, or favorite winter rec areas.
Uber Ski is also expanding to: Anchorage, Boston, Colorado Springs, Denver, Eastern Washington, Flagstaff, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Lehigh Valley, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Hampshire, Portland (Oregon), Portland (Maine), The Rockies (Colorado), Salt Lake City, Seattle, Upstate New York, Vermont, Wilkes-Barre Scranton, Worcester and Wyoming.
Uber Ski was specifically designed for riders who want to hit the slopes without the hassle of transporting gear themselves, said a press release.
The option lets you order an Uber trip with confirmed extra vehicle space or a ski/snowboard rack. Riders will pay an additional surcharge for the selection (on top of their standard trip fare). Riders will be able to view the Uber Ski surcharge on their receipt, and the surcharge will be added to their upfront price when that option is selected in-app.
If they choose to accept Uber Ski trips, drivers will receive a significant portion of the surcharge, on top of their standard trip earnings.
Cushman & Wakefield moving
BOISE—Cushman & Wakefield Pacific plans to relocate its Boise offices to One Capital Center, 999 W. Main St., Suite 1300. After eight years in BoDo, the company made the decision to move to accommodate growth as well as “to upgrade to one of downtown Boise’s most prestigious Class A office buildings,” said a press release.
The move is slated for mid-January. The Cushman Wakefield Pacific Office Team will then become the exclusive listing agent and leasing broker for One Capital Center.
Cushman and Wakefield Pacific will join CenturyLink, Vacasa, Jacobs, Office Evolution, Bank of Idaho and Firenza Pizza among other tenants in the building.
Private-suite karaoke lounge opens today in downtown Boise
BOISE— Voicebox Karaoke opens its new downtown Boise location at 781 W. Front St. at 2 p.m. today. It is also accepting party reservations beginning Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Boise location has eight private karaoke suites, each equipped with a flat-screen TV, two microphones and remote-controlled selection of 71,000 songs — along with personalized food and beverage service for all ages.
Boise is an exciting city for so many reasons, and I’m excited to add Voicebox to the recent growth in Boise’s downtown,” said Scott Simon, founder of Voicebox. “I fell in love with Idaho years ago and I’m so proud that Voicebox gets to participate in Boise’s energy, beauty and growth.”
Guests can book reservations at: voiceboxkaraoke.com.