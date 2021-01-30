FAIRFAX, Va. — Bixal Solutions Inc. has announced its acquisition of Clear Outcomes, a leading data and monitoring and evaluation (M&E) service provider in the international development space, solidifying Bixal’s data science and analytics offerings and further expanding its global reach.
“We are so excited for this next chapter in Bixal’s growth, and to welcome Clear Outcomes — with their proven experience in M&E, health and international development — to our family,” said Carla Briceno, Bixal CEO and co-founder. “Even more than expanding, blending our teams will allow Bixal to leapfrog its innovations in data, especially in the field of M&E.”
Clear Outcomes, a woman-owned small business based in Boise, Idaho, specializes in monitoring, evaluation, learning, data analytics and technology, and has won several significant contracts with universities, nonprofits and the U.S. government, including the U.S. Agency for International Development. In September 2020, Clear Outcomes was awarded the prestigious USAID Monitoring and Evaluation Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.
“Having good data, the right data, and knowing how to analyze that data is crucial to actionable, continuous improvement. With Clear Outcomes’ results-driven analytics and mission focus, the Bixal Team is now even better positioned to help our federal partners use data, along with our services in communications, human-centered design, learning and technology, to drive positive change,” Briceno said.
Clear Outcomes founder, Dr. Kerry Bruce, will join Bixal as the Vice President for Measurement and Impact and lead Bixal’s Data Science and Analytics practice, bringing her team’s deep M&E expertise and international development focus. This blending of strengths and resources also expands Bixal’s global presence in Africa and Asia.
“It is wonderful to join forces with another woman-owned small business and combine our strengths, global reach, and ability to support USAID and other federal partners to achieve their critical development goals,” said Bruce, who brings more than 30 years’ experience directing and evaluating international development projects worldwide, with a strong focus on global health and health systems strengthening, including designing programs in Ghana, Indonesia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Dr. Bruce also has overseen large M&E platform contracts in Ethiopia, Haiti, Lebanon and across Asia. “We are eager to work together on the opportunities ahead.”
Bixal, a woman-owned small business, brings a people-absolutely-first approach to its strategic communications and technology services to support federal clients in making a positive impact on the lives of the people they serve. The company leverages the diverse thinking and technical expertise of its nearly 175-member team to provide a full offering of services, including humancentered design, data science and analytics, Agile development, cloud computing, modernized learning and strategic communications.
“With this acquisition, Bixal is positioned to play an even greater role in helping our clients measure outcomes and drive transformative changes,” Briceno said. “The time for measured, evidence-based change has never been more important. We’re excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, to find ever better ways to tap into and analyze data across the integrated portfolios and key outcomes of our clients and partners, and to ensure the decisions and design strategies implemented are improving the lives of the people they serve.”
Bixal, based in Fairfax, Va., is a mission-driven organization “determined to improve people’s lives through human-centered strategies and transformative technologies,” said the release. Bixal delivers on this promise “by partnering with leading federal agencies to conceive and create powerful data-driven customer experiences.”