Superbowl LIV is set, which means if you are a Kansas City Chiefs or a San Francisco 49ers fan you are pumped and gearing up for the big face-off. What better way to show your support than deck yourself out in your team’s gear? But as kickoff approaches beware of online sites that offer “official” merchandise at unbelievably low prices.
Scam websites are conning people out of their money, according to BBB Scam Tracker reports from consumers. As you are looking for a jersey online, and you come across a site that promises great deals and fast shipping, you may want to be a little wary especially if the online store or boutique is one you haven’t heard of.
Many consumers report an average of $100 lost after placing an online order for a jersey, sometimes claiming to be a “limited edition” or “throwback” jersey for some of the most popular teams. The website looks legitimate, often claiming to be an authorized retailer for the NFL with great photos and prices.
After the order is placed, consumers receive an email confirmation of the order and their account is charged, but the items never arrive. In the few reports that state the item did eventually arrive, weeks later, the quality of the product is less than acceptable. One report stated, “The logo on the front looks like it was poorly sewn on by hand and the logos on the shoulders are facing two different directions.”
The real issue can come when you go back to the confirmation email that was sent and try to get in contact with customer service. There often is no number to call and the website had been deactivated. Or, if you by chance receive an email response, it is often in poor English offering various reasons why the purchase still hadn’t shipped. In most cases, they never do.
These deals are enticing but the best way to avoid losing money is to stay wary of deals that seem too good to be true. If the price of an item is significantly less than what it is on other well-known retailers’ sites, this is a red flag that indicates a possible scam.
Take a minute and research companies you haven’t dealt with before. Check BBB.org to see if they have a BBB Business Profile, or BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has reported them as a scam.
Never wire money or use a prepaid debit card as payment. Both payment types are often requested by scammers and, once you’ve paid, there is no way to get your money back.
Instead, make online purchases with your credit card and only on secure (https) websites.
To learn more about scams, go to BBB Scam Tips (BBB.org/scamtips). To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.